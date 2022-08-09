Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that more ministers will be added in the cabinet and that the cabinet expansion done on August 9 was just the first phase. The much-awaited expansion of the cabinet in the Maharashtra state government was conducted earlier in the day with 18 legislators taking the oath of office at the Raj Bhawan.

The 18 ministers were administered the oath of office by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The nine MLAs from the BJP who were inducted into the Council of Ministers are Girish Mahajan, Chandrakant Patil, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Vijaykumar Gavit, Suresh Khade, Atul Save, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, and Ravindra Chavan.

'More ministers to be inducted soon': CM Eknath Shinde

This is just the first phase of the cabinet expansion and more ministers will be added soon in the next phase, said Chief Minister Shinde. "More ministers are yet to be added. This is a small cabinet," he further said and also commented on the controversy over the induction of Sanjay Rathod in the cabinet.

BJP had demanded the ouster of Sanjay Rathod from the cabinet, when he was the minister in the MVA government after it was alleged that he was responsible for the suicide of the social media star Pooja Chavan. Shinde defended Rathod's cabinet induction and said, "In the previous government, the police had given a clean chit to Sanjay Rathod and thus he has been included in the cabinet and over and above that if people have their opinion, then they will be heard too."

'We want to create suicide-free Maharashtra': Deepak Kesarkar

Sawantwadi MLA and Eknath Shinde camp chief spokesperson, Deepak Kesarkar, who was also made a minister in the Maharashtra government while exclusively speaking to Republic TV, said that the cabinet expansion was a priority for both the CM and Dy CM as flag hoisting is done at the district level, moreover, this being the completion of the 75th year of India's independence. Kesarkar further stated, "Farmer always remains to be the priority. We want to create a suicide-free Maharashtra and at the same time, it is the most industrialised state and it is called as the growth engine of India. We will see to it that the glory of Maharashtra is restored."

When asked about the portfolio he is likely to get, he said that there are no high expectations in terms of the cabinet berth. "I dont expect any big portfolio. It is more important that you should work for the state and everybody should work in coordination as a team."

IMAGE: ANI