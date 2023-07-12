Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion In Deadlock As Ajit Pawar Seeks Finance Or Home Portfolio

It has been more than nine days since Ajit Pawar and the other 8 NCP MLAs took an oath and joined the Shinde-Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government. However, there’s no clarity in the seat-sharing formula in the Mahayuti government. Despite several meetings between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for the cabinet expansion, the portfolios and the date of expansion have not been finalised.

It has been a challenge for both Fadnavis and Shinde to meet Ajit Pawar’s demands after he switched to BJP. “Ajit Pawar is seeking either Finance or home portfolios in his camp and both the berths are with Devendra Fadnavis. There is still a state of confusion in the Mahayuti government on who will get what seat, although things will get clearer by tomorrow as there are chances that expansion may take place on Wednesday,” sources in the Maharashtra government informed Republic.

Speaking on similar lines, a senior BJP leader, who recently switched from the Congress, spoke to Republic TV on the grounds of anonymity and said, “Once you leave home portfolio you can't expect the same portfolio. Ajit Pawar is indeed looking for Finance or home portfolios but it is very difficult to say whether he will get home or not. Portfolios can only be decided by Devendra Fadnavis. I don’t think Ajit Pawar will get home.”

Will Ajit Pawar get Finance portfolio in the Maharashtra cabinet?

After Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the political corridors of the state buzzed again with speculation over ministerial berths, mainly for the coveted Finance ministry. Speculations surfaced that Ajit Pawar may get the Finance portfolio which is currently held by BJP's Devendra Fadnavis.

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat said, "Previously when we rebelled it was not only because of Ajit Pawar, the main reason was Uddhav Thackeray - that despite him being CM, we were not getting any funds. Now, we have full trust in CM Shinde that we will receive funds. Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde will decide portfolios for MLAs and we don’t have any problem with it as our CM is very competent to take calls and do justice with his MLAs.”