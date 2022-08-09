Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion LIVE Updates: Swearing-in Concludes; 18 Ministers Take Oath

Quick links:
Image: ANI
Mumbai BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha took oath as a Minister.
Shiv Sena leader Sambhuraj Desai took oath as a Minister.
BJP leader Atul Save took oath as a Minister.
Eknath Shinde camp spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar was sworn in as a Minister.
Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar takes oath as a Minister.
BJP MLA Ravindra Chavan takes oath as a Minister.
Shiv Sena's Tanaji Sawant was sworn in as the Minister.
Shiv Sena MLA Uday Samant took oath as a Minister.
Shiv Sena MLA Sandipan Bhumre took oath as the Chief Minister.
BJP's Suresh Khade was sworn in as a Cabinet Minister.
Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Rathod took oath as a Minister.
Dadaji Bhuse of Shiv Sena took oath as a Cabinet Minister.
Shiv Sena's Gulabrao Patil was sworn in as a Minister.
BJP MLA Girish Mahajan took oath as a Minister.
BJP's Vijaykumar Gavit took oath as the Minister.
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil was sworn in as a Minister.
BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar took oath as a Minister.
Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil took oath as a Cabinet Minister.
Speaking to Republic TV after missing out on a Cabinet berth, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat stated that he is not unhappy. Moreover, he exuded confidence that the government will complete its term and will return to power.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis are present at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.
Cabinet expansion | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/cC9vXBvRzx— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022
The Maharashtra Cabinet expansion will start shortly. CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis have arrived at the Raj Bhavan.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde along with his MLAs left for Raj Bhavan from Sahyadri Guest House.
Mumbai | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde along with his MLAs leaves for Raj Bhavan from Sahyadri Guest House pic.twitter.com/uLkoarwIXx— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022
9 BJP leaders and nine Shiv Sena leaders will take oath today in the state cabinet expansion, in Mumbai.
#MaharashtraCabinet | Nine BJP leaders and nine Shiv Sena leaders to take oath today in the state cabinet expansion, in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/XG09h7cMQ8— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022
Speaking to the media, Malabar Hill MLA and Mumbai BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha thanked the party for giving him an opportunity to serve as a Minister in the Eknath Shinde-led government. While it is yet to be officially confirmed, Lodha indicated that he will take oath as a Minister today.
The MLAs of the Eknath Shinde camp arrive at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai where a meeting is taking place this morning.
Maharashtra | MLAs of Eknath Shinde camp arrive at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai where a meeting is taking place this morning.— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022
Maharashtra cabinet expansion is likely to take place today. pic.twitter.com/mbwntOVXPj
Ahead of the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion, CM Eknath Shinde left his residence for a meeting of the MLAs belonging to his Shiv Sena faction.
50 MLAs headed to the Sahyadri Guest house for meeting Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will also attend this meeting. As per sources, some MLAs are disappointed with the first list of MLAs to take oath today. That's why this meeting has been convened.
#BREAKING | Republic accesses inside details of Maharashtra Cabinet expansion; 50 MLAs head to Sahyadri Guest House for meeting with CM Eknath Shinde. Tune in here for back-to-back updates - https://t.co/djDBE2QzzT pic.twitter.com/j38rGhYKEt— Republic (@republic) August 9, 2022
BJP leader and former Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya announced that the party's 'Chalo Dapoli' Yatra has been postponed owing to the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion.
As Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion taking place tomorrow, We are postponing tomorrow 9th August -— Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) August 8, 2022
"Chalo Dapoli" Yatra
महाराष्ट्र मंत्रिमंडळ विस्तार उद्या होत असून आम्ही उद्याची 9 ऑगस्ट - "चला दापोली" यात्रा पुढे ढकलीत आहोत @BJP4Maharashtra
As per sources, Girish Mahajan, Chandrakant Patil, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwarm Vijaykumar Gavit, Suresh Khade, Atul Save, Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Ravindra Chavan from BJP are likely to be inducted into the Maharashtra Council of Ministers. Moreover, the Eknath Shinde camp's Uday Samant, Sandipan Bhumre, Gulabrao Patil, Dadaji Bhuse, Sambhuraj Desai, Sanjay Rathod and Sanjay Shirsat may also make the cut. Rathod was removed from the Cabinet during the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led government. He recently got a clean chit in the Pooja Chavan suicide case.
#BREAKING | 18 Ministers to take oath as part of the Maharashtra Cabinet today; all names with Republic. Tune in to watch latest updates here -https://t.co/djDBE2QzzT pic.twitter.com/ndFugMn6Zn— Republic (@republic) August 9, 2022
A senior Shiv Sena MLA from the Eknath Shinde faction told Republic TV that 18 Ministers will take oath today. This includes 9 from BJP and 9 from the Shiv Sena camp led by the Maharashtra CM.