Last Updated:

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion LIVE Updates: Swearing-in Concludes; 18 Ministers Take Oath

The Maharashtra Cabinet expansion took place at 11 am today. Since the formation of the new government on June 30, only CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were managing the affairs of the state. 18 Ministers- comprising 9 members of the BJP and the Shinde camp each were sworn in by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Written By
Akhil Oka
Maharashtra

Image: ANI

pointer
11:58 IST, August 9th 2022
Mangal Prabhat Lodha takes oath

Mumbai BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha took oath as a Minister.

 

pointer
11:56 IST, August 9th 2022
Sambhuraj Desai takes oath

Shiv Sena leader Sambhuraj Desai took oath as a Minister.

 

pointer
11:53 IST, August 9th 2022
Atul Save takes oath as Minister

BJP leader Atul Save took oath as a Minister.

 

pointer
11:51 IST, August 9th 2022
Deepak Kesarkar takes oath as Minister

Eknath Shinde camp spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar was sworn in as a Minister.

 

pointer
11:48 IST, August 9th 2022
Abdul Sattar takes oath as Minister

Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar takes oath as a Minister.

 

pointer
11:45 IST, August 9th 2022
Ravindra Chavan takes oath

BJP MLA Ravindra Chavan takes oath as a Minister.

 

pointer
11:43 IST, August 9th 2022
Tanaji Sawant takes oath

Shiv Sena's Tanaji Sawant was sworn in as the Minister.

 

pointer
11:41 IST, August 9th 2022
Uday Samant takes oath

Shiv Sena MLA Uday Samant took oath as a Minister.

 

pointer
11:39 IST, August 9th 2022
Sandipan Bhumre takes oath

Shiv Sena MLA Sandipan Bhumre took oath as the Chief Minister.

 

pointer
11:36 IST, August 9th 2022
Suresh Khade sworn in as Minister

BJP's Suresh Khade was sworn in as a Cabinet Minister.

 

pointer
11:33 IST, August 9th 2022
Sanjay Rathod takes oath

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Rathod took oath as a Minister.

 

pointer
11:31 IST, August 9th 2022
Dadaji Bhuse takes oath

Dadaji Bhuse of Shiv Sena took oath as a Cabinet Minister.

 

pointer
11:29 IST, August 9th 2022
Gulabrao Patil takes oath

Shiv Sena's Gulabrao Patil was sworn in as a Minister.

 

pointer
11:27 IST, August 9th 2022
Girish Mahajan takes oath as Minister

BJP MLA Girish Mahajan took oath as a Minister.

 

pointer
11:24 IST, August 9th 2022
Vijaykumar Gavit takes oath as Minister

BJP's Vijaykumar Gavit took oath as the Minister.

 

pointer
11:21 IST, August 9th 2022
Chandrakant Patil sworn in as Minister

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil was sworn in as a Minister.

 

pointer
11:20 IST, August 9th 2022
Sudhir Mungantiwar takes oath as Minister

BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar took oath as a Minister.

 

pointer
11:18 IST, August 9th 2022
Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil takes oath as Minister

Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil took oath as a Cabinet Minister.

 

pointer
11:12 IST, August 9th 2022
Not unhappy: Shiv Sena MLA on missing out on Cabinet berth

Speaking to Republic TV after missing out on a Cabinet berth, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat stated that he is not unhappy. Moreover, he exuded confidence that the government will complete its term and will return to power. 

 

pointer
11:09 IST, August 9th 2022
Visuals from swearing-in ceremony

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis are present at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

 

pointer
11:02 IST, August 9th 2022
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Ceremony to begin soon

The Maharashtra Cabinet expansion will start shortly. CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis have arrived at the Raj Bhavan.

 

pointer
10:57 IST, August 9th 2022
MLAs leave for Raj Bhavan

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde along with his MLAs left for Raj Bhavan from Sahyadri Guest House.

 

pointer
10:54 IST, August 9th 2022
List of Ministers taking oath today

9 BJP leaders and nine Shiv Sena leaders will take oath today in the state cabinet expansion, in Mumbai.

 

pointer
10:35 IST, August 9th 2022
Mangal Prabhat Lodha thanks BJP leadership

Speaking to the media, Malabar Hill MLA and Mumbai BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha thanked the party for giving him an opportunity to serve as a Minister in the Eknath Shinde-led government. While it is yet to be officially confirmed, Lodha indicated that he will take oath as a Minister today. 

pointer
10:03 IST, August 9th 2022
MLAs of Eknath Shinde camp arrive for meeting

The MLAs of the Eknath Shinde camp arrive at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai where a meeting is taking place this morning.

 

pointer
09:50 IST, August 9th 2022
Maharashtra CM leaves residence

Ahead of the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion, CM Eknath Shinde left his residence for a meeting of the MLAs belonging to his Shiv Sena faction. 

pointer
09:13 IST, August 9th 2022
Meeting with 50 MLAs to begin

50 MLAs headed to the Sahyadri Guest house for meeting Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will also attend this meeting. As per sources, some MLAs are disappointed with the first list of MLAs to take oath today. That's why this meeting has been convened. 

 

pointer
09:04 IST, August 9th 2022
BJP postpones 'Chalo Dapoli' Yatra

BJP leader and former Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya announced that the party's 'Chalo Dapoli' Yatra has been postponed owing to the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion.

 

pointer
08:18 IST, August 9th 2022
Sanjay Rathod likely to be included in the Cabinet

As per sources, Girish Mahajan, Chandrakant Patil, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwarm Vijaykumar Gavit, Suresh Khade, Atul Save, Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Ravindra Chavan from BJP are likely to be inducted into the Maharashtra Council of Ministers. Moreover, the Eknath Shinde camp's Uday Samant, Sandipan Bhumre, Gulabrao Patil, Dadaji Bhuse, Sambhuraj Desai, Sanjay Rathod and Sanjay Shirsat may also make the cut. Rathod was removed from the Cabinet during the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led government. He recently got a clean chit in the Pooja Chavan suicide case. 

 

pointer
07:59 IST, August 9th 2022
18 Ministers to be sworn in today: Sources

A senior Shiv Sena MLA from the Eknath Shinde faction told Republic TV that 18 Ministers will take oath today. This includes 9 from BJP and 9 from the Shiv Sena camp led by the Maharashtra CM. 

COMMENT