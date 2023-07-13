Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: NCP Likely To Get Finance And Cooperation Ministries

Amid the ongoing negotiations over allocation of portfolios in Maharashtra, sources said Thursday that more portfolios will be given to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), with the Finance Ministry going to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

This comes after senior NCP leaders Praful Patel and Ajit Pawar arrived in the national capital on Wednesday (July 12) evening for a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and top BJP leaders.

The Cabinet expansion will reportedly take place post-Maharashtra Monsoon Assembly session.

Praful Patel speaks on Portfolio allocation

While interacting with the media about the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Praful Patel asserted that the issue of “allocation of portfolios was sorted out during two late-night meetings between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and himself on Monday and Tuesday”.

"The allocation of portfolios will happen in a day or two," Patel added.

When asked about the delay in the allocation of portfolios, Patel said there would be some issues in allocation of portfolios as the “same had been distributed by the BJP and Shiv Sena in the past when they formed the government last year.”

"Now each of them will have to give up some portfolios to accommodate us," he said.