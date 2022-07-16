Maharashtra: Cabinet Expansion Of Eknath Shinde-Fadnavis Govt Likely On July 20: Sources

The much-awaited expansion of the Maharashtra Cabinet led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will take place on July 20, sources have revealed. Republic TV has received an exclusive scoop that 10-12 ministers from both factions will take oath in the first phase. This comes after the Shinde-led faction's spokesperson, Deepak Kesarkar, assured that there is no difficulty in Cabinet expansion amid rumours that it was being delayed due to the ongoing legal tussle between the rebel camp and the Sena faction led by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Addressing a joint press conference earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had also hinted that there may be a cabinet expansion soon. "Soon, there will be a cabinet expansion. We are making decisions for the people of Maharashtra. We don't find it necessary to answer what others are saying," said Shinde.

Shinde-Fadnavis review decisions of MVA Govt in Cabinet meet

At a Cabinet meeting held earlier in the day, CM Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the last-minute decisions taken by the outgoing Uddhav Thackeray-led cabinet and decided to retain the new names of Aurangabad and Osmanabad.

Addressing a press conference, CM Shinde stated that the MVA government, which had fallen into a minority, had taken some 'hasty decisions' which had been reviewed by the Cabinet today. To ensure no questions were raised, the BJP-Shiv Sena government had decided to officially rename Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, and Osmanabad as Dharashiv. Additionally, Navi Mumbai Airport was now being renamed D B Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport.

"Today in the Cabinet meeting, we have decided to rename Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar. The minority government had taken this decision, but to ensure there are no questions raised on this, we have renamed the city Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, and Osmanabad as Dharashiv. The Navi Mumbai Airport will also be renamed D B Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport," said Eknath Shinde.

Currently, Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis - both of whom took oath on June 30 - are the only members of the Cabinet. Last week, the duo visited New Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP president JP Nadda. Deliberations on Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra were believed to have taken place with the BJP's top brass during the visit.