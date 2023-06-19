Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Soon: BJP And Shiv Sena Clinch Seat-sharing Formula

The Maharashtra government led by CM Eknath Shinde and DyCM Devendra Fadnavis will soon be expanding its cabinet and the sources informed that the seat-sharing formula got finalised in a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to finalise the names for the cabinet berths; on the other hand, Shiv Sena will likely induct new faces and replace a few Ministers in the cabinet, sources further confirmed. Both parties have reportedly reached a 50-50 seat-sharing deal for the upcoming cabinet expansion; over and above that, BJP and Shiv Sena will be holding 10 seats each. At present, Maharashtra has 20 Ministers of 43 cabinet berths.

Shiv Sena leaders Sanjay Rathod, Abdul Sattar and Sandipan Bhumre are likely to be replaced in the cabinet, sources said.

Why is Shiv Sena unhappy?

The sources in Shiv Sena revealed that the Shinde-led party is unhappy with three of its incumbent Ministers. CM Eknath Shinde and the party leadership are not best pleased with Sanjay Rathod, Abdul Sattar and Sandipan Bhumre. It is said that the party had to face a lot of criticism due to their work culture following which there are high chances of them being replaced during the cabinet expansion and new faces will be inducted.