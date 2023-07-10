Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Suspense Continues; Sena MLA Says Enough Of 'Kurbani' Done

After the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) joined the Shinde-Fadnavis government in Maharashtra, the share of cabinet seats have been cut to both the parties - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena. Ajit Pawar was appointed as deputy chief minister and eight other NCP MLAs took oath on July 2.

Shiv Sena MLAs, who rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray and dumped the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, had pointed out coalition with NCP and Congress while joining the NDA government. They had alleged that due to Ajit Pawar, they were having difficulty getting funds.

Shinde-Pawar govt MLAs upset with Ajit Pawar's entry?

Now, according to sources, several MLAs in the Shinde-Pawar government are upset with Ajit Pawar's entry. CM Shinde, however, clarified that "there is no rift within Shiv Sena and none of the MLAs are upset with NCP'S entry."

Shiv Sena's Bharat Shet Gogavale, who is an MLA from Mahad Constituency, has openly demanded the guardian minister's post for Raigad. After the recent developments, he has got insecure that the post might go to Aditi Tatkare, who is one of the NCP ministers who took oath on July 2 with Ajit Pawar, sources said.

In a press conference on Monday, Gogavale said, "Enough of 'Kurbani' (sacrifice) done. I have been promised a guardian minister post and I am sure I will be taking oath soon."

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Gogavale said "CM Shinde had assured me (Guardian minister's post). If not given then time will tell what will happen but I am sure that I'll get a cabinet post and guardian minister post. Cabinet expansion will happen before July 17."

On the other hand, another Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat, who is also hopeful for a cabinet post, said "Two days ago, the meeting between all three parties and the top leaders took place, tomorrow or the day after tomorrow possibly the expansion will take place."

He added, "There is no dispute in the party...Soon the Chief Minister and Deputy CM will declare the date and time and expansion will take place."