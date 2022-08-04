Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion To Take Place By August 7: Eknath Shinde Camp Spokesperson

In a key announcement, Eknath Shinde camp spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar declared that the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion will take place by Sunday, August 7. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he stated the exact date for inducting new Ministers would be revealed by CM Eknath Shinde. His clarification came a day after an NCP delegation led by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar complained to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari about the problems faced by the people owing to the delay in Cabinet expansion.

Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar told the media, "By the coming Sunday, the Cabinet expansion will take place. As far as when it will happen is concerned, it is the prerogative of the Chief Minister. It is his right. That's why the CM and Deputy CM will discuss it among themselves and you will get to know the final date. We are giving the guarantee that this won't be delayed beyond 4 days under any circumstances."

After meeting the Governor on August 2, Ajit Pawar commented, " We told him that the Cabinet has not been formed even though one month has elapsed since the formation of the government. The portfolios haven't been allocated. Many people come to the Mantralaya in Mumbai with great expectations that they will get justice. There, the officials tell them that our departments don't have a Minister so they will have to wait till the Minister is appointed or we will send your file to the CM and action will be taken after the CM signs the file."

As the size of the Council of Ministers cannot exceed 15% of the total number of MLAs, Maharashtra can have a maximum of 43 Ministers including the Chief Minister. So far, only Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis have been managing the affairs of the state. Incidentally, the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led Cabinet had only 6 Ministers- Subhash Desai, Chhagan Bhujbal, Jayant Patil, Balasaheb Thorat, Nitin Raut and Eknath Shinde for the first 32 days after the formation of the MVA government in 2019.

Change of guard in Maharashtra

On June 30, Eknath Shinde, who handled the Urban Development and Public Works (including Public Undertakings) portfolios in the MVA government took oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Shinde was instrumental in the downfall of the state government as 38 other Shiv Sena MLAs joined him outside the state in protest against the continuation of the alliance with NCP and Congress. Devendra Fadnavis who was pipped to be the CM was inducted into the Cabinet as his Deputy. The fate of the government will be decided by the Supreme Court's verdict on the pleas filed by both factions of Shiv Sena.