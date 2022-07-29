'Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion To Take Place Soon': CM Eknath Shinde Tells Republic

Ahead of his three-day visit to Nashik and Sambhajinagar (previously Aurangabad), Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the state cabinet expansion will take place soon. He also reiterated to take forward the ideology of Shiv Sena patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Maharashtra CM said, "Cabinet expansion will take place soon".

On his tour to Nashik and Aurangabad, CM Shinde said, "I will talk to people and answer their questions related to development. The damage caused in the floods will be reviewed and compensation will be given."

The Chief Minister reiterated that the objective of his faction is to take Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology forward. He also stated that the BJP-Shiv Sena government has huge support from the people.

"The people of Maharashtra have accepted our objective to take Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology forward. Our government talks about the development of common people. People have accepted the decisions we took in the last month. We have huge support from people," Shinde said.

Shinde takes a dig at Sanjay Raut

Earlier in the day, Shinde dismissed Sanjay Raut's claim that the government will fall under the weight of its own contradictions. He also highlighted that his faction has the support of 2/3rd Shiv Sena members in the Maharashtra Assembly and Lok Sabha.

"Let him (Sanjay Raut) keep dreaming. This is a government of 166 MLAs. At the Centre, 12 Lok Sabha MPs have given a letter to the Speaker. We have a 2/3rd majority in both Houses. This is a strong government. Let him (Raut) dream. When I went to Delhi 3-4 times, the OBC reservation case was pending in the Supreme Court. Both Fadnavis and I went there and met the lawyers and the state government ensured justice to the OBC community," he added.