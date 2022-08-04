Last Updated:

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Will Take Place Before August 15: BJP Leader Mungantiwar

Eknath Shinde was sworn in as chief minister and Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy on June 30 but since then there has been no induction of ministers.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Thursday said he believed the cabinet expansion of the state government will take place before August 15 so that guardian ministers can hoist the Tricolour in their respective districts on the 75th year of Independence.

"This August 15 is very special for our country as we are completing 75 years of Independence. The cabinet expansion ought to be completed before Independence Day so that guardian ministers can hoist the Tricolour in their respective districts," he told reporters.

However, Mungantiwar added nobody knew when the cabinet expansion will take place.

"But I have no doubt it would take place before August 15," he told reporters.

