Maharashtra Cabinet: Here’s A List Of MLAs Likely To Take Oath As Ministers On August 9

With speculations rife that the much-awaited cabinet expansion in Maharashtra will take place on August 9, sources confirmed to Republic the names of four MLAs who will be sworn in as Ministers on Monday. The MLAs - Chandrakant Patil, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar and Girish Mahajan, all from the Bharatiya Janata Party, will be administered the oath of office and secrecy. In total, 6 MLAs from the BJP and 6 from the breakaway faction of the Shiv Sena will be administered the oath, sources say.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting earlier in the day. The meeting came after Fadnavis and Shinde came back from Delhi, wherein they purportedly held a meeting with the BJP high command over the MLAs and the portfolios that they would be allotted. This has been due since June 30, the day BJP and the breakaway faction of Shiv Sena formed the government after the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state.

Opposition attacks 2-member Cabinet

The Maharashtra government has drawn attention for not expanding the cabinet. Recently, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said that more than 35 days have passed since Shinde and Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister respectively, but the cabinet is not formed yet.

The former Deputy Chief Minister added that he has been constantly telling the incumbent Chief Minister to appoint guardian ministers as issues about law and order, heavy rainfall, and farmers were piling up.

The erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led Cabinet had only 6 Ministers - Subhash Desai, Chhagan Bhujbal, Jayant Patil, Balasaheb Thorat, Nitin Raut and Eknath Shinde for the first 32 days after the formation of the MVA government in 2019.