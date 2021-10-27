Maharashtra Cabinet To Meet Today: Claims Against NCB & Setting Up SIT Likely Discussions

Amid the ongoing heated spat between Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik and NCB Chief Sameer Wankhede, the state government will hold a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, 27 October, where the extortion charges against NCB will likely be discussed. It is also being expected that following independent witness Prabhakar' Sail's complaint, the issue of setting up an SIT would be discussed.

Prabhakar on Tuesday recorded his statement before DCP Zone 1, Mumbai Police, two days after leveling extortion claims against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. He is likely to file an FIR against the NCB officer regarding the same.

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Home Minister regarding the controversy. After the meeting, he said that a First Information Report (FIR) will be filed in the handling of Mumbai's cruise drug bust case by the NCB. He also added that during the meeting, the Chief Minister and the Home Minister expressed concern over the targeting of Bollywood celebrities.

5-member NCB Team Reaches Mumbai, Records Sameer Wankhede's Statement

Meanwhile, a 5-member team from the NCB recorded the statement of Sameer Wankhede in connection with the bribery allegations leveled by Prabhakar Sail. Speaking to the reporters on Wednesday, NCB DDG Gyaneshwar Singh revealed that Sameer Wankhede's statement was being recorded and all material witnesses and those named in Sail's affidavit would be questioned.

Allegations against Sameer Wankhede

On Sunday, Prabhakar Sail had alleged that he heard about a ₹18 crore deal in a conversation between Gosavi and another person named Sam D'Souza. Of the ₹18 crore, ₹8 crore was to be given to Sameer Wankhede, Sail alleged. NCP leader and Maharastra Minister Nawab Malik has also repeatedly tried to bring political angles in the drug bust case in which Aryan Khan and seven others were arrested, citing independent witnesses Manish Bhanushali and KP Gosavi's BJP links.

The anti-drug agency has maintained that they did not know Bhanushali and Gosavi prior to October 2. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been investigating the Bollywood drugs nexus in full swing. At the heart of the investigation is Sameer Wankhede, who leads the Mumbai wing of anti-drug trafficking. The investigation has led to the high-profile arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.