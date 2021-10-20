Maharashtra: Chandrakant Patil Asks Why Ajit Pawar Is Against Fuel Prices Being Under GST

While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government have been on the receiving end of criticism for the rising fuel prices in the country, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil has now questioned why the state government was against bringing fuel under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. Patil said that the prices would be lower if they are added under GST. He went on to ask why Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was opposing the same.

Replying to a question regarding an editorial in the Shiv Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana' over rising fuel prices, Patil said that the state governments were responsible for the price hikes. He went on to claim that the states were charging large profits by taxing fuel. ''We have clarified it a number of times that fuel prices are more an issue of the state government than that of the Centre. If petrol costs Rs 100 per litre, 30 per cent in the purchase cost and the Union government takes Rs 35 for processing and transporting the fuel to petrol pumps,” Patil said as quoted by PTI.

''States do not process fuels but charge Rs 35. If they (the Maharashtra government) want to give relief to people, then why did deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar opposed the inclusion of petrol and diesel in GST,'' Patil asked. Various leaders from several political parties have so far accused the Central government of the continued hike in fuel prices. However, the prices are still on the rise despite the blame game between the party leaders.

Rising fuel prices: Congress urges govt to decrease excise duty

The Indian National Congress during its Congress Working Committee (CWC) had demanded that the Centre should decrease excise duty in order to lower "unsustainably high fuel and cooking gas prices". The grand old party has also passed a resolution and accused the Narendra Modi-led administration of 'mishandling the economy'. In addition, it also equated the rising fuel prices in India to extortion.

Fuel price hike

Petrol and Diesel in Delhi now cost, Rs 105.84/litre and Rs 94.57/litre respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 111.77 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 102.52 per litre.

In August, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that that the excise duty on fuel prices cannot be cut, asserting that payments in lieu of past subsidised fuel pose limitations. During the UPA government, cooking gas, kerosene, diesel and petrol were sold at subsidised rates, she informed adding that the Congress government had issued bonds to state-owned oil companies to make up for the difference in artificially suppressed retail selling price of fuel and cost, grossing Rs 1.34 lakh crore.

Image: ANI/ PTI