Rebel Shiv Sena MLA and former Maharashtra Minister of State for Finance & Rural Development Deepak Vasant Kesarkar spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Friday, discussing how two different versions were being floated by CM Uddhav Thackeray and MP Sanjay Raut amid the political crisis.

Deepak Kesarkar told Republic that while the Chief Minister was promising to step down and respect the wishes of his MLAs, his spokesperson was threatening everyone with muscle power. Rebuking Sanjay Raut's pressure tactics, the Konkan heavyweight asserted that such intimidation tactics will not be accepted by the Shiv Sena MLAs anymore.

"There are two versions. The CM says he loves his MLAs, he is ready to give his resignation even if one MLA asks. Here, Sanjay Raut Ji is talking about a muscle power game and coming on the roads. Is this proper? Is this in the same spirit that the Honourable CM has spoken?" he questioned.

"This is something-- come to us we have the muscle power. One we will not do that. Because lakhs of people elected us, we are the elected representatives, bound by the Constitution. They should accept that they do not have the required number now. If they don't, the whole of India is watching what the party spokesperson is saying to the media. He is saying we will fight on the streets? We are not afraid of that," he added.

Deepak Kesarkar further remade that the manner in which threats were given did not match the legacy of late patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray. "We respect our CM, but threats given to us are unacceptable. Balasaheb wanted ordinary Shiv Sainiks to rule Maharashtra. When we are ready to take a position, he should wholeheartedly match the legacy," he stated.

Thackeray issues ultimatum, Shinde well past 2/3rd number

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Eknath Shinde stressed that his group of rebel MLAs represent the 'real Shiv Sena' and claimed to have the support of over 50 MLAs, including Independents. A 'big decision' by the Shinde camp is likely today, he said.

As per the latest inputs, the 38th Shiv Sena MLA has arrived at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati. This propels the rebel camp well over the 37-mark, which was needed by them to avoid disqualification from the assembly.

Meanwhile, running out of options, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has given a 24-hour ultimatum to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, as per sources. The Maharastra CM has asked the Eknath Shinde-led brigade to return to Mumbai and hold a one-on-one meeting. If they don't return despite this, then disciplinary action will be initiated against them. Sources have also revealed that no further talks will be held with them if they don't come to Mumbai within the 24-hour window.