Maharashtra CM Announces 'Govindas' Participating In Dahi Handi To Get Jobs Under Sports

With Krishna Janmashtmi round the corner, the Maharashtra government made a massive announcement on Thursday. Speaking to the reporters here, Chief Minister of the state Eknath Shinde said that 'Dahi Handi', an integral part of the celebrations of Lord Krishna's birth, will be recognised under the sports category.

'Pro-Dahi Handi' will be introduced in Maharashtra: CM Shinde

Dahi Handi involves an earthen pot filled with curd (dahi) and butter (makhan), ghee, sweets and nuts, that is hung at a height for a group of gopalas to make a human pyramid and break it. This ritual is celebrated a day after Krishna Janmashtami, which implies, that this year it will happen on August 19.

"'Pro-Dahi-Handi' will be introduced. The 'Govindas' will get jobs under the sports category. We will provide insurance cover of Rs 10 lakhs for all 'Govindas," said the Maharashtra Chief Minister, a day ahead of Dahi Handi celebrations across the state.

No restrictions on celebration of Dahi Handi

After a gap of two years, owing to COVID-19, Dahi Handi will be celebrated without any restrictions. Sitting beside Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, CM Shinde earlier in the month said that there should be 'full-fledged celebrations' this year. "Our festival should be celebrated without any problems. Hence, all arrangements will be made. A single window permission system will be there. All the concession will be given," the Chief Minister said.

Keeping in mind Muharram, Ganeshotsav, besides Dahi Handi, he said, "We have removed whatever restrictions were there during COVID-19 but it is necessary to follow all the rules of the Supreme Court and the High Court."