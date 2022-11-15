Maharashtra CM Breaks Silence As MLA Awhad Faces Molestation Case; 'No Political Pressure'

Issuing his first reaction to the registration of a molestation case against Jitendra Awhad, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde affirmed that the police will take requisite action after carrying out an investigation. Speaking to the media on Monday, he assured that there is no political pressure on the police. Earlier, NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase claimed that the Eknath Shinde-led government was trying to implicate Awhad in a false case to stifle his voice. Moreover, he argued that the NCP MLA could not be charged under Section 354 which deals with assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty.

FIR against Jitendra Awhad

The incident took place after a new bridge in Mumbra was inaugurated by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in the presence of the former Maharashtra Housing Minister. As the complainant was trying to get close to the car to meet Shinde when he was leaving at around 6.30 pm, Awhad came in her way. After telling her, "Why are you standing in the middle? Move aside", he grabbed her shoulders and pushed her aside. Later, she met Shinde requesting him to direct the police to register an FIR against Awhad. The Mumbra-Kalwa MLA was booked under IPC Section 354.

The complainant told the media, "Today, the new bridge at Y junction was going to be inaugurated. All of us reached at 4 pm itself as we knew that Devendra Ji (Fadnavis) and the CM is coming. The inauguration happened nicely. When the CM was leaving, I thought that I should meet him. There was a lot of crowd. So, I was going through one side. I am walking close to the car. Two-three people passed by. The MLA Sahab came. He has already used all weapons on me. A lot has happened in Mumbra. I have spoken out against this. Today, he insulted him. He grabbed me and pushed me aside. So, I registered my complaint at the police station."

Later, Awhad resigned as an MLA in protest against the purported 'fake' cases registered against him. He also filed an application seeking pre-arrest bail in the molestation case before a court in Thane. Additional sessions court judge PM Gupta directed the police to not arrest the NCP legislator till his anticipatory bail application is heard and disposed of. The matter is likely to come up for a hearing on Tuesday morning. IPC Section 354 attracts imprisonment of a term that may extend to two years or with a fine or with both.