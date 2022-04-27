Maharashtra CM Claims Centre Owes Rs 26,500 Cr To State; Alleges 'step-motherly Treatment'

As PM Modi urged some of the Opposition-ruled states to reduce VAT on fuel prices despite the Centre’s request in November last year, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray reacted sharply and issued a statement decrying the alleged ‘step-motherly treatment’ to Maharashtra.

Rebutting PM Modi’s allegations of the state government not providing relief to the people, Uddhav Thackeray claimed that the Centre owed Rs 26,500 crore to the state and outlined the details of the centre-state government’s share of taxes on fuel.

Uddhav Thackeray accuses Centre of 'step-motherly treatment' to Maharashtra

“The Union government owes Rs 26,500 crore to the Maharashtra government. Maharashtra's contribution to direct taxes collection at the national level is 38.3 per cent and its share in the GST (collection) is 15 per cent, but the Centre gives us step-motherly treatment,” the statement issued by Maha CM’s office read. In the statement, CM Thackeray further mentioned that despite Maharashtra being the biggest contributor to the total direct tax, the centre doesn’t pay heed to the demands of the state. “Maharashtra gets 5.5 per cent of central tax. Maharashtra's share in total direct tax is 38.3 per cent. Maharashtra collects the highest GST of 15% in the country. Combining both direct taxes and GST, Maharashtra ranks first in the country.”

Clarifying the reason behind the surge in the fuel prices in Maharashtra, CM stated, “Today, the price of a litre of diesel in Mumbai is Rs 24.38 per cent for the Center and Rs 22.37 per litre for the state. Petrol price is 31.58 paise central tax and 32.55 paise state tax. Therefore, it is not a fact that petrol and diesel have become more expensive due to the state.” He further emphasised that in order to provide relief to the citizens, the state government has already given tax relief in respect of natural gas.

“To promote the use of natural gas, the rate of value-added tax on this gas has been reduced from 13.5 per cent to 3 per cent. Benefits to pipe gas holders has been provided. Public transport also benefits from the reduction in natural gas prices. This encourages the use of piped gas in all the districts of the state,” the statement claimed.

On PM Modi’s remarks about the state government not looking after the welfare of the people of their own states, Maha CM noted all the work done by the state in the past years.

(With PTI Inputs)