Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde & Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Reach Delhi To Meet BJP Top Brass

Having arrived in New Delhi on Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are all set to meet the Bharatiya Janata Party's top leaders. Addressing the media, Shinde confirmed the news, saying that they will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah as well as National President of the BJP JP Nadda.

The leader of the breakaway faction of Shiv Sena said he will let the people know about the decision taken in the meeting as and when he feels the 'time is appropriate'.

Cabinet expansion on cards?

Sources told the channel that it may be with regard to the allocation of portfolios, which is pending even a week after the breakaway faction of Shiv Sena and BJP together formed the government in the state.

"Let us breathe properly. It was quite hectic for us (referring to political activities recently in the state). I and Devendra Fadnavis will sit and discuss Cabinet portfolios and their allocation. We will also get the allocation vetted from national leaders of the BJP," Shinde had said, after winning the trust vote in the Assembly.

In the floor test that took place on July 4, in the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it. Three legislators abstained from voting, while 21 legislators, including Congress's Ashok Chavan and Vijay Wadettiwar, were absent.

The floor test came in the aftermath of the Maharashtra Government being formed, with Shinde and Fadnavis being administered the oath of office and secrecy for CM and Deputy CM, respectively, by the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on June 30.

A day prior, i.e., on June 29, Uddhav Thackery had tendered his resigned as the CM, as well as a Member of the Legislative Council of the state. This was the result of the MLAs of Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde going incommunicado as part of a rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray and his supporters.