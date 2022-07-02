Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde And His Camp Arrive In Mumbai Ahead Of Floor Test On July 4

In a key development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his MLAs of Shiv Sena reached Mumbai from Goa, on Saturday, July 2.

The MLAs, led by Shinde, left for the airport at Dabolim from the hotel in Dona Paula where they had been camping since June 29.

BJP-Shinde government to face floor test on July 4

The BJP-Shinde government will have to prove their majority in the Assembly, after the Supreme Court made way for a special session, to be held on July 3 and 4, against the plea of Uddhav Thackeray.

On July 3, the first day of the session, a new speaker will be elected to take care of the proceedings and the trust vote will be held on the next day, July 4.

Shinde camp's path to power

On June 20, Uddhav Thackeray was surprised when he realised that Eknath Shinde had led a rebellion against him and flown to Surat in BJP-ruled Gujarat along with 11 MLAs. The number of MLAs in support of Shinde steadily increased as they had moved from the West to the East of India, in Assam on June 22.

After a 7-day stay at Assam's Guwahati, rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, finally vacated the Raddison Blu Hotel on Wednesday, June 29 and came closer to Mumbai, in Goa.

After the BJP Legislature Party and the Shiv Sena Legislature Party, under Eknath Shinde, along with 16 independent MLAs have come together to form the government, Eknath Shinde took oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra on June 30.