Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis Meet President Kovind & JP Nadda In Delhi

After meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, the newly-appointed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis met President Ram Nath Kovind and BJP National President JP Nadda on Saturday. This comes ahead of the Supreme Court's July 11 hearing after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction filed the plea to oppose the Maharashtra Governor’s June 30 decision to invite rebel Sena MLAs backed by the BJP to form a government in the state.

The Shinde-Fadnavis duo arrived in the national capital late on Friday evening to meet the President of India and the top brass of the BJP. This comes at the time when there has been a lot of buzz over the expansion of the council of ministers after the formation of the new Maharashtra government earlier this week. It is pertinent to note that the meeting of the leaders with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take place in the evening.

Shinde-Fadnavis Meet President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter and informed about his meeting that took place in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. "Shri Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, along with Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister, called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan".

Shri Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, along with Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister, called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/VN5YOFOhXx — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 9, 2022

Shinde-Fadnavis Meet JP Nadda

Maharashtra CM and Deputy CM then met the BJP National president JP Nadda at his Delhi residence after meeting the President of India. As per the sources, Republic TV has learned that Nadda is holding a meeting with CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Fadnavis on Maharashtra cabinet expansion and seat-sharing between BJP and Shiv Sena.

Taking to Twitter, Deputy CM Fadnavis informed about the meeting and expressed his gratitude over constant support and guidance.

Met and greeted our leader @BJP4India National President Hon @JPNadda ji in New Delhi along with CM Eknathrao Shinde. Thank you for your continuous support and guidance, Adhyaksh ji!#NewDelhi #BJP #Maharashtra @mieknathshinde pic.twitter.com/rk1HUE9FMI — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 9, 2022

Maharashtra government formation

As Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra and Devendra Fadnavis as the deputy chief minister, the rest of the ministers are yet to be sworn in. This had led to quite a buzz in the camp as sources suggest that several rebel leaders from Shinde's camp can be appointed as ministers.

On the other hand, as the new government is soon to be formed, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has filed a petition seeking disqualification of Shinde and 15 MLAs of his faction.

Over the past weeks, Maharashtra's political landscape remained on the edge with Shinde rebelling against the MVA government causing Shiv Sena chief Thackeray to resign as CM. Shinde was appointed as the new CM who also won the floor test on Monday by a 164-99 margin, proving his government’s majority and cementing his position as chief minister of the state and the leader of the Shiv Sena.

(Image: RepublicWorld)