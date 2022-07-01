Maharashtra's newly-elected Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday addressed media from outside the Goa hotel before heading to Mumbai. He stated that he held a meeting with the rebel MLAs in Goa and will chair various key meetings in Mumbai on issues like rain & flood situation, the welfare of farmers, and meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and other developmental works of the state.

"We had a meeting here in Goa and will hold more key meetings. Now, I am moving to Mumbai where I will chair a meeting of state disaster management on Mumbai flooding and rainfall. I have spoken to Mumbai Corporation Commissioner regarding the rain current situation in Mumbai and to take precautions so the situation doesn't get worse," he said. He further added, "On the occasion of the birth anniversary of late former CM Vasantrao Naik, our government has taken up the resolution and commitment of bringing change in the lives of farmers as they are our Annadata. They should be given good money, and security, as we know lots of farmers, have committed suicide. We will take forward development works in the state following the path of Bal Thackeray," he said.

"The rest of the MLAs will come to Mumbai tomorrow. Governor has called a session on July 3-4. We've 170 MLAs and are increasing. We have a comfortable majority in the Assembly", added Shinde.

Eknath Shinde takes oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister

Days after launching a rebellion against the ruling MVA government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Thursday took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra while BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis was announced as his deputy. Both of them were administered the oath of office by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai, merely 24 hours after the collapse of Uddhav Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

A four-time MLA, Shinde began oath-taking by paying tributes to late Shiv Sena leaders Bal Thackeray and Anand Dighe, his political mentor in the Thane district. Fadnavis had earlier announced that he would stay out of the government, however, the party's command, the 51-year-old leader ‘agreed’ to take over as the Deputy Chief Minister.

In October 2019, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won the Maharashtra assembly elections, retaining power in the state. However, following a disagreement over the Chief Minister's post, the two parties parted ways. While the Sena formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, the BJP was left in the Opposition as the single-largest party in the state assembly.

