Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Likely To Meet EC In Delhi To Stake Claim As 'Real Shiv Sena'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is likely to meet the Election Commission of India (ECI) today to claim the stake of its faction as the 'real Shiv Sena'. This comes a day after when Shinde dismissed ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray’s Executive Committee and appointed his own new National Executive Committee for the Shiv Sena and elected senior party MLA Deepak Kesarkar as the chief spokesperson. Shinde will also present resolutions to EC that were passed by his newly formed committee. Shinde will also meet the top brass of the BJP for the second time.

It is pertinent to mention that a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on July 20 (Wednesday) a batch of pleas regarding the recent political crisis in Maharashtra that led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. On July 11, the SC bench refused to list for hearing, the petitions filed by the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions. The three-judge bench headed by CJI NV Ramana will also comprise Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli.

An exodus has been occurring within the Shiv Sena, triggered in the aftermath of the fall of the MVA government. Notably, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has claimed that many senior leaders from the Uddhav faction are in touch with the Shinde camp to join them. "Many people, I won't say thousands, which include office-bearers, workers, and public representatives are in touch with us. People have faith in the state government because of our position on Balasaheb's ideology and the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance," Shinde said.

