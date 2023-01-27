Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Makes BIG Claim On 2024 Elections: 'PM Modi Will....'

In a massive statement on the general elections 2024, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that all records will be broken by Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance will retain power at the Centre.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', the screening of which he saw at the municipal school in Kisan Nagar locality of the city, Shinde took questions from the media. He was questioned about the results of a recent political survey conducted by a media house on the general elections.

Responding to the same, Shinde said that a survey conducted on a 'handful of people' does not show the true picture, and added, "In the next general elections, PM Modi will break all records and the NDA will return to power with a thumping majority.”

Will PM Modi be contesting from Tamil Nadu?

The statement comes at a time speculations are rife that PM Modi will be contesting the general elections from Tamil Nadu. Reacting to the same, the state's BJP President K Annamalai said that the Prime Minister has transcended the regional barrier and is considered an "insider" and not an "outsider" in the southern state.

Notably, in 2019, PM Modi contested from the Varanasi seat in Uttar Pradesh, which he won by a margin of 4,79,505 votes. PM Modi polled 6,74,664 votes, while his nearest rival Samajwadi Party candidate Shalini Yadav polled 1,95,159 votes. In 2014, the Prime Minister contested from two constituencies - Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Vadodara in Gujarat. He won both seats but represented Varanasi.

Pondering upon the constituency the Prime Minister would choose, the BJP state President said, "Ramanathapuram is what the rumour says. So people have picked up the rumour. It is all a rumour. But people are commenting...They are talking... They want Modi ji to contest. This is seen as a sign that Modi ji is seen as an insider and not an outsider from any distant part of India."

At the start of the year, BJP held its National Executive Meet in the national capital, in which the party is said to have brainstormed on the elections. Post the two-day meet, the party announced that JP Nadda would lead the party in the elections. Since he took the position, the party has fought 17 assembly elections, of which they have won 9.