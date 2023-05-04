Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Meets Governor Ramesh Bais At Raj Bhavan

Quick links:
Image: @mieknathshinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday called on Governor Ramesh Bais at Raj Bhavan here.
Shinde greeted the governor with a bouquet of flowers and idol of Lord Ganesh, officials said.
No reason was given for the CM's visit.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)
Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.