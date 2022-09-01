Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Meets MNS Chief Raj Thackeray; 'It Was A Courtesy Meet'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Thursday, met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the state.

The meeting has given rise to speculations that the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction and the BJP are looking for an alliance with the Raj Thackeray-led party in view of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

However soon after the meeting, Shinde denied having any political conversation with Raj Thackeray and said that it was just a friendly meeting between the two old friends who had worked together in past.

"It was a courtesy meet, enquired about his health as he was operated recently and took Ganesh Darshan. Trust me no political discussion was done," the Maharashtra CM said. "Had a fruitfruit discussion with Raj Thackeray, remember earlier memories and teachings of Dhige Sahab and Balasaheb," he added.

Chief Minister Shinde also informed of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state.

"Yes visit of Amit Shah ji is scheduled, he is our Home Minister and I will definitely meet him," he said.

Notably, while the political crisis grasped Maharashtra in June this year, Raj Thackeray supported the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and said that former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray cannot be trusted and that he alone was responsible for the muddle within Shiv Sena. He made the statement while Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was battling the biggest political crisis in the state following a split by his own party member Eknath Shinde.

"What happened? Neither Fadnavis played any role nor Amit Shah. You have to give credit to Uddhav Thackeray. After all, it did not happen only once," the MNS chief said.

BJP likely to ally with MNS to capture BMC

It is being speculated that the BJP will form an alliance with the MNS to capture the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to pay a visit to Mumbai next week. With Shinde meeting Raj Thackeray, it is being speculated that discussions around the same have started in the political circles.

Amit Shah will visit Mumbai during the upcoming Ganesh festival and is expected to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, news agency PTI reported.

Devendra Fadnavis meets Raj Thackeray

Earlier in July, after BJP along with rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde formed its government in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also met Raj Thackeray at 'Shivtirtha', his residence, at Dadar in central Mumbai. Though Raj Thackeray's political outfit only has one MLA (Raju Patil from Dombivali constituency) in the state Assembly, the state government is keen on gaining support from him for the upcoming Mumbai municipal elections.

Raj Thackeray, in July, even extended his best wishes to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for being sworn in as the deputy chief minister of the state and praised him for accepting the junior slot in the government following the order of the party high command despite him being a two-time Chief Minister.