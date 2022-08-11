Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Ministers Offer Prayers At Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial

Newly-appointed Shiv Sena Ministers from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction offered prayers at the Balasaheb Thackeray memorial in Mumbai, on Thursday. The 9 Ministers were seen laying a garland at praying at the Shiv Sena patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray's memorial at Shivaji Park, Dadar.

Speaking to reporters after paying respects, Eknath Shinde camp spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar stated that the Ministers would take forward the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray in their governance.

"We will accept whatever departments will be given to us. We want to take forward the ideology of Babasaheb Thackeray for the citizens of Maharashtra. We took his blessings to work for the state. We want a developed Maharashtra and along with BJP, we will do good work," he said.

Discussing the minutes of the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, he said, "Good decisions were taken in cabinet meeting yesterday. We will give justice to farmers, we also discussed the upcoming Ganpati programme, putting up streetlights. We can't disclose everything but small-small decisions in the interest of the common man were taken. We will give priority to Independence Day programmes."

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: 18 Ministers inducted

Eighteen MLAs were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers of CM Eknath Shinde in the first phase of the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. The Ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan.

The nine MLAs from the BJP who were inducted into the Council of Ministers are Girish Mahajan, Chandrakant Patil, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Vijaykumar Gavit, Suresh Khade, Atul Save, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, and Ravindra Chavan. Barring Save and Lodha, all others have served as Ministers in the past.

On the other hand, Uday Samant, Sandipan Bhumre, Gulabrao Patil, Dadaji Bhuse, Sambhuraj Desai, Sanjay Rathod, Abdul Sattar, Tanaji Sawant and Deepak Kesarkar of the Eknath Shinde camp were also inducted into the Cabinet. Except for Sawant and Kesarkar, the rest of them were a part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Cabinet.