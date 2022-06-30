Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Pays Tribute To Bal Thackeray; Changes Twitter Profile Pic

On Thursday, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde took oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Moments after his swearing-in ceremony, Shinde offered his tribute to the Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray by changing his Twitter and Facebook profile pictures. In the picture, CM Shinde can be seen sitting beside the late Balasaheb and taking his blessings. After being announced the next CM, he committed to proceed on the path of Balasaheb's Hindutva.

The 58-year-old leader was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor of state Bhagat Singh Koshiyari at the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis also took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Devendra Fadnavis swears in as Maharashtra's Deputy CM

After BJP president JP Nadda talked with former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, following which the latter agreed to be a part of the state's cabinet, he has now taken oath as the new Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, with Eknath Shinde becoming the Chief Minister of the state. Uddhav Thackery did not attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Moments before swearing-in, Fadnavis took to Twitter and stated, "As an authentic worker, I follow the orders of the party. The order of the party that brought me to the highest position is paramount to me. As an honest worker, I follow the orders of the party. The order of the party which gave me the highest position, I am the head.

Eknath Shinde supporters burst into celebration

In a massive turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis delivered a googly as he announced Eknath Shinde as the new Maharashtra CM. As soon as the news broke, from Mumbai to Goa, the rebel camp MLAs and its supporters burst into celebration on Thursday. Eknath Shinde also spoke on video call with his rebel camp MLAs, where they congratulated and cheered him.

Eknath Shinde-faction MLAs who are staying at a hotel in Goa were seen dancing on the tables and celebrating the rebel leader's name being announced as the CM of Maharashtra. They also chanted slogans outside the hotel in the favour of Shinde.

#WATCH | Eknath Shinde-faction MLAs, staying at a hotel in Goa, celebrate following his name being announced as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/uJVNa4N74g — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

#WATCH | Goa: Shinde faction MLAs chant slogans in favour of Eknath Shinde outside a hotel in Panaji.



Shinde will be taking the oath as Maharashtra CM this evening pic.twitter.com/18LyMcPMqc — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

Shinde's supporters also raised slogans and celebrated outside Vidhan Bhavan.

#WATCH | Supporters of Maharashtra CM-designate Eknath Shinde celebrate in Nashik following his name being announced as the Chief Minister of the state. pic.twitter.com/JNraPYds7p — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

