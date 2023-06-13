Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Pitches Himself For Next Term, Cites Ad Saying Modi For India, Shinde For Maha

The Shiv Sena-led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde raised eyebrows on Tuesday by putting out an advertisement citing a survey which showed that Shinde was the most popular choice for the state's top political job rather than his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.

While the advertisment's tagline was "Modi for India, Shinde for Maharashtra', the chief minister later sought to downplay it, saying both he and BJP leader Fadnavis were "in people's minds" and working together.

Notably, the full-page advertisement which appeared in many newspapers did not feature pictures of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray, prompting Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut to dub the Shinde-led party as “Modi-Shah’s Shiv Sena”.

It carried the Sena’s bow-and-arrow symbol and pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shinde, but not of Fadnavis.

The absence of Bal Thackeray's picture was a noticeable departure from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena's earlier publicity material. Shinde, who split the Sena last June by rebelling against Uddhav Thackeray, has always maintained that his faction is carrying forward Bal Thackeray's legacy.

“…For the chief minister’s position, 26.1 per cent of the people in Maharashtra desire Eknath Shinde and 23.2 per cent of the people wish to see Devendra Fadnavis as next chief minister,” the advertisement read.

Thus, 49.3 per cent of people in Maharashtra supported the BJP and Shiv Sena alliance, it said.

“According to the election surveys, 30.2 per cent citizens of Maharashtra prefer Bharatiya Janata Party, while 16.2 per cent of citizens prefer the Shiv Sena (led by Eknath Shinde). These numbers show that a total of 46.4 per cent people of Maharashtra trust the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena alliance for the development of the state,” the advertisement said.

Reacting to the advertisement, Sanjay Raut of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena said, “It was Balasaheb’s (Bal Thackeray's) Shiv Sena earlier, but the advertisement has cleared the air. It has now become Modi-Shah’s Shiv Sena. Where is the image of late Balasaheb Thackeray? Talking to reporters, chief minister Shinde said his government was working under Modi's guidance, and the Centre had allocated huge funds for infrastructure works in Mumbai and elsewhere in the state.

“Infrastructure projects like (Mumbai) Metro which had come to a halt during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government have started again. Progress is in full swing across the state. So people have showered love and blessings on us," he said.

"I and the Deputy CM have been given positive ratings. Two of us are leading the state and taking it forward. I and the Deputy CM are carrying out overall development taking the cabinet along. We are in people's minds and that is important,” Shinde added.

He also took a dig at his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, saying he and Fadnavis go out on the field and do not operate from home. Thackeray, as chief minister, had faced opposition's barbs for working mostly from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule too sought to downplay the advertisement.

“Election results decide which party or leader is more acceptable to voters. Shinde was popular earlier as a cabinet minister, and now his acceptance has increased as chief minister. People have lots of expectations from Fadnavis, Shinde and Modi,” he said.

People of Maharashtra had given preference to Fadnavis twice, he said, adding that “there is no comparison about which is a bigger or smaller party.” State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe, on the other hand, called it a “false” survey.

“ The Maha Vikas Aghadi will win more than 42 Lok Sabha seats and 200 Assembly seats. A new story would be written about Shinde as ‘once upon a time, there was Shinde…’,” he said.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats and 288 Assembly constituencies. Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP have asserted that they will fight the polls together.

Bharat Gogawale, chief whip of the Shinde-led Sena, said, “We never `manage' anyone to get a favourable survey. He (Shinde) is accessible to people and visits all parts of the state. We have not asked any media house to conduct a survey for us.” NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto said the advertisement must have saddened those who first gave the slogan ‘Desh me Narendra, Rajya me Devendra’ and then with a heavy heart accepted Shinde as CM.

“Now the BJP versus Shiv Sena entertainment begins in Maharashtra,” he said, adding that the countdown for the Maharashtra Assembly elections had begun.

Crasto’s party colleague Mahesh Tapase said the CM is trying to cut his deputy Fadnavis to size.

Shinde was upset over local BJP leaders seeking the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat, currently represented by his son Shrikant Shinde, for the BJP, Tapase claimed.

He also said it was good that finally Shinde realised that there could not be a permanent symbiotic relationship with the BJP which always “cannibalises” its ally.

“BJP will pressurize all Shinde nominees to contest with the lotus symbol or face political isolation,” Tapase claimed.

School education minister Deepak Kesarkar, who belongs to the Shinde-led party, said he had not placed the ad. “If the advertisement is misleading, I can ask the person and seek an explanation. But making a mountain out of a molehill is inappropriate,” he said.

The Opposition was “jealous”, he said.

“We don’t have any differences. There is no competition to take credit and it is very evident who is trying to create a split. Both CM and Deputy CM are working like brothers,” Kesarkar said.