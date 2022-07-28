Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Reiterates 'Cabinet Expansion Soon'; Takes Dig At Sanjay Raut

Speaking to the media after meeting veteran Shiv Sena leader Liladhar Dake on Thursday, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde reiterated that the Cabinet expansion will happen soon. At the same time, he pointed out that the government had taken a slew of decisions for the welfare of the people since coming to power. Dismissing Sanjay Raut's claim that the government will collapse under the weight of its own contradictions, Shinde highlighted that he had the support of 2/3rd Shiv Sena members in the Assembly and Lok Sabha.

Eknath Shinde remarked, "The Cabinet expansion will happen soon. But I will tell you that after Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and I took charge of the state, we took big decisions for farmers. We took the decision to reduce the petrol and diesel prices and send water to drought-prone areas. In yesterday's Cabinet meeting also, we took many important decisions."

"Let him (Sanjay Raut) keep dreaming. This is a government of 166 MLAs. At the Centre, 12 Lok Sabha MPs have given a letter to the Speaker. We have a 2/3rd majority in both Houses. This is a strong government. Let him (Raut) dream. When I went to Delhi 3-4 times, the OBC reservation case was pending in the Supreme Court. Both Fadnavis and I went there and met the lawyers and the state government ensured justice to the OBC community," he added.

Change of guard in Maharashtra

On June 30, Eknath Shinde, who handled the Urban Development and Public Works (including Public Undertakings) portfolios in the MVA government took oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. This came a day after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray resigned. Shinde was instrumental in the downfall of the state government as 38 other Sena MLAs joined him outside the state in protest against the continuation of the alliance with NCP and Congress. Devendra Fadnavis who was pipped to be the CM was inducted into the Cabinet as his Deputy even as he initially declined to be a part of the government.

On July 3, the Eknath Shinde-led government received a big boost as BJP's Rahul Narwekar was elected as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. While he polled 164 votes, only 107 MLAs voted in favour of MVA's candidate Rajan Salvi. The government won the vote of confidence a day later with a 164-99 margin. However, the fate of the government will be decided by the Supreme Court's verdict on the pleas filed by the Thackeray camp seeking the disqualification of rebels and challenging the Governor's decision to swear in Shinde as the CM.