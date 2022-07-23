Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Responds To EC's Notice: 'We Have Majority, Will Prove It'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday responded to the Election Commission's notice and claimed they have the majority and will prove it. He claimed that more than 2/3 of Lok Sabha MPs are with them and their party has been recognised. Shinde also stated that his faction is the real Shiv Sena of Bala Saheb Thackeray.

"Yesterday I went to Delhi along with Devendra Fadnavis Ji. We will soon form the Cabinet. Shiv Sena should have formed the Maharashtra government with BJP but instead, we went with NCP and Congress. There was injustice happening with Shiv Sena," Shinde said. "We will present our stand before Election Commission. We have the majority. In Lok Sabha, more than 2/3 of MPs are with us and the speaker has also taken the decision in our favour. We have been recognized by everyone and we are the real Shiv Sena of Bala Saheb Thackeray," the Maharashtra CM added.

This comes after EC asked Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde faction (two camps of the Shiv Sena) to submit documentary evidence in order to prove that they have the majority members in the Shiv Sena.

Both factions approached the poll body in order to stake claim over the Bal Thackeray-founded outfit. The ECI also sent to the Thackeray camp the letter written to them (EC) by the Shinde faction and the Thackeray camp's letter to the Shinde faction and sought replies from both the camps by August 8. After receiving the reply from both ends, the Election Commission will hear the claims made by both factions.

SC adjourns Shiv Sena's petitions to August 1

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of Shiv Sena's pleas seeking disqualification of rebel MLAs until August 1. A bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justices Krishna Murari, and Hima Kohli gave time to both sides to frame the issues and file the same. Hinting at the formation of a larger bench in the future, it also directed the Assembly Speaker to not decide on any disqualification petitions.

Earlier this month, Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis visited the national capital and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP president JP Nadda. Deliberations on Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra were believed to have taken place during the visit. The leaders will be in Delhi for a second meeting over expansion and portfolios with the Bharatiya Janata Party high command.

(Image: @MieknathShinde/@CMOMaharashtra/Twitter)