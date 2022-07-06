Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Wife Plays Drums To Welcome Him Home In Thane; Watch

Lata Shinde, the wife of newly appointed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, puffing up with pride and excitement was seen playing the drums to welcome her husband to their residence in Thane on Tuesday. Notably, Eknath Shinde made his first visit to his house in Thane after becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

In a video shared by ANI, Lata Shinde was seen playing the drums as a part of an orchestra to welcome CM Shinde on his first visit to his hometown after taking charge as the chief minister of Maharshtra. Shinde who received a rousing welcome from his supporters in Thane was overjoyed to see his family.

#WATCH | Wife of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Lata Shinde, beat a drum to welcome him in Thane yesterday, 5th July.



He was arriving at his home for the first time after becoming the CM of the state and received a warm welcome from his supporters. pic.twitter.com/0yzZUDJvtY — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

Taking on Twitter, CM Shinde said, "As soon as I climbed the steps of the house, I was greeted by Lata, Srikant, Sunbai and Ladka Rudransh. When my grandson Rudransh saw me several days later, he was overjoyed. This is the real feeling of happiness."

CM Shinde gets rousing welcome in Thane

After winning the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly, CM Eknath Shinde, on Tuesday, travelled to his residence in Thane city in a special bus where he was given a rousing welcome by his supporters. Before travelling to Thane, Shinde made his visit to the memorial of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar area.

At numerous locations throughout Thane, decorative arches and enormous hoardings were built. The major traffic intersections were decorated in bright colours. Former Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske and others greeted Shinde with flowers when the bus carrying him, and others arrived at the Anand Nagar checkpoint on the Eastern Express Highway. Supporters of Shinde hung banners praising him amid heavy downpour and set off fireworks while trumpets and chants praising him were sounded.

When Shinde visited Dighe's memorial, "Shakti Sthal," he was overwhelmed. The resident of the Louiswadi area was praised by a considerable number of Shiv Sena leaders and Sainiks as he reached his residence where his family members gave him a traditional welcome. To commemorate Shinde's victory in the floor test, Shiv Sainiks in Kalyan in the Thane district distributed 100 kg of laddoos.