Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Takes An Indirect Jibe At Sena, Says 'Our Attachment With People'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took an indirect jibe at Shiv Sena while speaking to the BJP workers on Saturday. He observed that "one friend" was not with the BJP. However, he asserted that BJP's attachment was with the people of Maharashtra. Citing this, Fadnavis justified the need to form a stable government with the help of Ajit Pawar of the NCP.

Read: 'Maharashtra Needed A Stable Govt, Not A 'khichdi' Govt': Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

The CM said, "It is true that one friend is not with us. But as our attachment is with the people of Maharashtra, we took a decision to form a stable government with NCP’s Ajit Pawar."

Read: BIG: NCP Dumps Congress, Ajit Pawar Becomes Deputy CM In BJP-led Maha Govt

Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM

In a dramatic development on Saturday morning, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra respectively. The President’s Rule was revoked at around 5.47 am. This came after Sharad Pawar had stated on Friday that there was unanimity in Uddhav Thackeray being the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Moreover, Raut has revealed that Thackeray had agreed to become the CM. While the BJP claims that the entire NCP legislative party has consented to be a part of the government, the NCP supremo made it clear that he did not endorse the decision of Ajit Pawar. As per the sources, the government has to prove its majority in the Maharashtra assembly by November 30.

Read: Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar Invokes Anti-defection Law, Claims 'BJP Does Not Have The Number

Sena-NCP-Congress alliance in limbo

Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Hectic parlays had been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the State. Sources also indicated that a formula had been worked out whereby the Sena would get the CM’s post for five years. On Wednesday, November 20, Congress President reportedly gave the green signal for the formation of an alliance with Shiv Sena.

Read: Congress Says 'not Given Chance To Form Govt', Terms Maharashtra CM Oath Ceremony 'fishy'