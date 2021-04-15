Maharashtra CM Requests Help From PM Modi On GST Relief, SDRF Share & Loan Moratorium

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray urged PM Modi to take specific measures which can provide relief to the people in the state. For instance, he requested that the timeline for submitting GST returns for March and April may be extended for small and medium taxpayers by 3 months. Maintaining that a min-lockdown is necessary, he demanded that the COVID-19 pandemic be notified as a natural calamity for the State Disaster Response Fund. According to him, expenditure from the SDRF should be permitted so that each adult and child whose names are included in select ration cards can be paid Rs.100 and Rs.60 each per day during the period of the lockdown.

Moreover, he sought the release of the first installment of the Central share of the SDRF to the state. Pointing out that many small-scale industries, businesses and startups are reeling under the impact of COVID-19 restrictions, he predicted a contraction in demand. Therefore, Thackeray requested that banks should be asked to defer the installments that are becoming due at least in the first quarter of the current financial year without interest. At present, there are 6,13,635 active novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra while 29,05,721 patients have recovered apart from 58,804 fatalities.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting various measures to be undertaken in view of the #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/maXtfDdlR6 — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2021

Here are the new COVID-19 curbs in Maharashtra: