Maharashtra CM Requests Help From PM Modi On GST Relief, SDRF Share & Loan Moratorium

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray urged PM Modi to take specific measures which can provide relief to the people in the state.

Maharashtra

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray urged PM Modi to take specific measures which can provide relief to the people in the state. For instance, he requested that the timeline for submitting GST returns for March and April may be extended for small and medium taxpayers by 3 months. Maintaining that a min-lockdown is necessary, he demanded that the COVID-19 pandemic be notified as a natural calamity for the State Disaster Response Fund. According to him, expenditure from the SDRF should be permitted so that each adult and child whose names are included in select ration cards can be paid Rs.100 and Rs.60 each per day during the period of the lockdown.

Moreover, he sought the release of the first installment of the Central share of the SDRF to the state. Pointing out that many small-scale industries, businesses and startups are reeling under the impact of COVID-19 restrictions, he predicted a contraction in demand. Therefore, Thackeray requested that banks should be asked to defer the installments that are becoming due at least in the first quarter of the current financial year without interest. At present, there are 6,13,635 active novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra while 29,05,721 patients have recovered apart from 58,804 fatalities.

Here are the new COVID-19 curbs in Maharashtra:

  • State-wide section 144 has been imposed and night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am
  • No one to move in public places without valid reasons, except people in essential services
  • All public transport open fully - Autos: driver +2; Taxi: driver + 50%, Bus: full seating occupancy only
  • All offices to work from home except Central, state and local governments, banks, offices of advocates - but no visitors to such offices
  • Private vehicles can ply only for emergency, essential services
  • All restaurants, bars shut - only home delivery allowed
  • Entertainment places like cine-plex, theatres, Amusement Parks/ Arcades/ Video Game Parlours, water parks, gyms, auditoriums, clubs, swimming pools, sports complexes, shooting for films, beaches, gardens, open spaces all shut
  • All shops, malls, shopping centers not performing essential services shut
  • No religious, social, cultural, or political functions allowed. District collectors allowed to give permissions for political gatherings where polls are to be held. Attendees capped at 200 or 50% whichever is less.
  • Newspapers, magazines can be printed and circulated - only home delivery allowed
  • Marriages allowed only with 25 people present - all staff to have COVID-ve certificate
