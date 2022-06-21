Maharashtra CM Seemed To Be Aware Of Anil Deshmukh's 'misdeeds': Param Bir Singh Tells CBI

In an explosive claim, ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh contended that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Transport Minister Anil Parab were aware of Anil Deshmukh's alleged misdeeds. He made this charge in a statement given to the CBI which was included in the charge sheet submitted by the central agency in a special court against Deshmukh. Singh also professed to have apprised NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil about the then state Home Minister's malpractices in March 2021.

Param Bir Singh told the CBI, "I met the Chief Minister on several occasions in March 2021 and even prior to that when I briefed him about the misdeeds of the HM (Anil Deshmukh)". He added, "I say that there was a meeting at 'Varsha' between March 4 to 15, 2021, in which I briefed him about the acts of the HM. However, the CM merely said that he (Deshmukh) was my Home Minister".

Moreover, the suspended cop alleged, "I say that the CM, Ajit Pawar and Anil Parab seemed to be aware of these malpractices. They did not confirm their knowledge in words but from their reactions, I could make out that they already knew". Singh also accused Deshmukh of being vindictive and raising false allegations of lapses in the 'Antilia' bomb scare investigation against him for political gains.

The former Mumbai Police Commissioner also averred that Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray's purported personal assistant Suraj Chauhan had met him and pressurised him to reinstate tainted cop Sachin Vaze. When he raised this matter with Aaditya Thackeray, the latter allegedly asked him to speak to the CM. In his CBI statement, Singh said, "When I spoke to the CM, he asked me to reinstate Waze. My decision to reinstate Waze was due to the pressure put on me by the CM and the HM."

Param Bir Singh's allegations against Anil Deshmukh

The controversy came to the fore on March 20, 2021, when Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai. However, Deshmukh rejected these claims and announced that he will file a defamation suit against Singh.

However, he stepped down as the Home Minister after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary enquiry into these allegations. On April 21, 2021, the CBI registered an FIR against the NCP leader and unknown individuals under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the IPC. Subsequently, the ED filed an ECIR against the NCP MLA on May 11 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification.

After skipping summons on 5 occasions, Anil Deshmukh appeared before the ED at its Mumbai office on November 1, 2021, as the Bombay High Court rejected his plea challenging the summons issued to him by the central agency. Thereafter, he was taken into custody in the wee hours of the following day. So far, the courts have refused to grant him relief and as a result, Deshmukh continues to languish in the Arthur Road Jail. On the other hand, Param Bir Singh was suspended on December 2, 2021, and all the cases against him were transferred to the CBI on the Supreme Court's directions.

(With PTI inputs)