Maharashtra CM Shinde & Dy CM Fadnavis Hold First Cabinet Meeting After Taking Oath

After swearing in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra respectively, Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday held their first Cabinet meeting. The Cabinet has decided to call a special session of the state Assembly on July 2 and 3. A new Speaker will be elected on the first day of the session.

After the first Cabinet meeting, new CM Shinde stated, "We are making a fresh start. We have an experienced Deputy Chief Minister with us. Therefore, it will not be a problem to manage the development work in the state. For various projects and the people's representatives and the administration have to work hand in hand to give justice to the social elements."

"These are two wheels of a chariot. People have shown faith in us. It has to be meaningful. The speed of your work is minimal governance. It is hoped that the administration will co-operate to ensure that important projects of the metro samrudhi highway water resources department are completed in a timely manner," he added.

Shinde also said, "It is a historical moment. In the whole world, in the whole of india it never happens. BJP had more number of mlas with them, but Devendra ji showed magnanimity. I express gratitude to leaders of the BJP."

Devendra Fadnavis, the new Deputy CM stated, "We have the opportunity to work with you again. Let's try to take Maharashtra forward with dynamism and decision making ability."

Eknath Shinde swears in as Maharashtra CM

Eknath Shinde took oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday at the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. In a dramatic turn of events in Maharashtra politics, the rebel Shiv Sena leader was named as the new Chief Minister at a time when it was expected that Devendra Fadnavis would be taking the post.

However, Fadnavis took oath as the new Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, with Eknath Shinde becoming the Chief Minister of the state. Uddhav Thackery did not attend the swearing-in ceremony.