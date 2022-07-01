Maharashtra: CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis Hold Meetings As Monsoon Begins; Assure Readiness

A day after swearing in as Maharashtra Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively, Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis held a series of crucial meetings on Friday at Mantralaya in Mumbai, including meetings with Disaster Management Department and District Collectors, keeping the current monsoon season in focus.

After the meetings, new Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed the media, and stated, "All departments are on alert. Every department has briefed us about the current status. Arrangements have been made in case of any natural calamity, or disaster. Dy CM was also present at the meeting. NDRF and Army officials were present for the meeting as well." CM Shinde added, "Every department of the state govt is ready to face any situation. I can assure you that our govt will take steps for the public interest. Govt will take all possible initiatives for farmers. We will take the welfare schemes till the last person gets benefitted."

Deputy CM Fadnavis also addressed the media, and said, "There were officials from disaster management. All the arrangements are made according to the monsoon season. We held discussions about preparedness."

Meanwhile, Fadnavis has reached Trident Hotel in Mumbai for a crucial meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

Eknath Shinde swears in as Maharashtra CM

Eknath Shinde took oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday at the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. In a dramatic turn of events in Maharashtra politics, the rebel Shiv Sena leader was named as the new Chief Minister at a time when it was expected that Devendra Fadnavis would be taking the post.

However, Fadnavis took oath as the new Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, with Eknath Shinde becoming the Chief Minister of the state. Uddhav Thackery did not attend the swearing-in ceremony. Soon after taking oath, both of them held their first Cabinet meeting.