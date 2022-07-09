Maharashtra CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis Meet PM Modi; Conclude Key Delhi Visit

On Saturday, the newly-appointed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. This comes after the Shinde-Fanavis duo's met President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National President JP Nadda earlier in the day. Both the leaders concluded their national capital visit after meeting Prime Minister Modi.

Prime Minister's Office tweeted, "The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and the Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called on PM Narendra Modi."

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri @mieknathshinde and the Deputy Chief Minister Shri @Dev_Fadnavis called on PM @narendramodi. @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/i2ljZTeuFB — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 9, 2022

Maharashtra CM Shinde and Deputy CM Fadnavis arrived in the national capital late on Friday evening to meet the Prime Minister, President of India and the top brass of the BJP. This comes at the time when there has been a lot of buzz over the expansion of the council of ministers after the formation of the new Maharashtra government earlier this week.

Shinde-Fadnavis meet President Kovind and top BJP leaders

Shri Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, along with Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister, called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/VN5YOFOhXx — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 9, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah said, "Met the newly appointed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of Maharashtra and conveyed my best wishes to them. I am sure that under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, both of you will take Maharashtra to new heights of development by serving the people with full devotion."

Had a wonderful interaction with the Maharashtra CM, Shri @mieknathshinde and the Deputy Chief Minister, Shri @Dev_Fadnavis in New Delhi today.



I am confident that they will relentlessly work towards the progress & prosperity of the state. Wishing them a fruitful tenure ahead. pic.twitter.com/hu4VWVzNhN — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 9, 2022

JP Nadda's office tweeted and informed, "The newly elected Chief Minister of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had a courtesy call with BJP National President Shri JP Nadda at his residence in New Delhi today."

Maharashtra government formation

While Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Devendra Fadnavis as the Deputy Chief Minister, the rest of the ministers are yet to be sworn in. This had created quite a buzz in the camp as sources suggest that several rebel leaders from Shinde's camp can be appointed as ministers.

On the other hand, as the new government is soon to be formed, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has filed a petition seeking disqualification of Shinde and 15 MLAs of his faction.

Over the past weeks, Maharashtra's political landscape remained on the edge with Shinde rebelling against the MVA government, causing Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to resign as CM. Shinde was appointed as the new CM, who also won the floor test on Monday by a 164-99 margin, proving his government’s majority and cementing his position as Chief Minister of the state and the leader of the Shiv Sena.

Image: @PMOIndia-Twitter