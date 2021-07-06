Maharashtra CM Thackeray Condemns Unruly Behaviour Of BJP MLAs In State Assembly

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray condemned the 'unruly' behaviour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs who were suspended from the state Assembly on Monday, July 5, for allegedly misbehaving with the presiding officer in the Speaker's chamber.

"What happened yesterday was shameful for the state Maharashtra. This is not our culture or tradition. People expect better things from elected representatives. Our heads hang in shame because of the incident. Such behaviour is coming from a responsible party," Thackeray told the media.

The CM added that legislators have all the right to speak about issues but they cannot behave in such disruptive manner as these are not the signs of democracy. "People should understand their limits. This government is working for the interest of state. I am satisfied that we have worked for the same in these 2 years," he said. The opening day of the Maharashtra Legislature's two-day monsoon session on Monday witnessed high drama as 12 BJP MLAs were suspended from the Assembly for one year after the state government accused them of "misbehaving" with presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker's chamber.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis had termed the allegation as false and said Jadhav's account of the incident was "one-sided". On Tuesday, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, "Indiscipline cannot be tolerated. Breaking the Speaker's mike and using abusive language against the presiding officer is not Maharashtra's culture."

BJP MLAs protest againt suspension

Meanwhile, the BJP held protests in different parts of the state, condemning the MVA government's action against the opposition party's MLAs. Several BJP legislators squatted on the stairs of the Vidhan Bhavan building in Mumbai and shouted slogans against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA-comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) government.

The 12 MLAs against whom the action was taken were not seen as they are not allowed to enter the Legislature building during the suspension period. The 12 suspended members are- Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Parag Alavani, Harish Pimpale, Yogesh Sagar, Jay Kumar Rawat, Narayan Kuche, Ram Satpute and Bunty Bhangdia. On Monday, these 12 MLAs met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, seeking his intervention into the matter, and complained against the MVA government for "trampling upon the democracy"