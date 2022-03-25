Last Updated:

Maharashtra CM Thackeray Refutes Allegations Against Nawab Malik; Slams BJP & Questions ED

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday launched a fresh attack on the BJP over NCP leader and Minister Nawab Malik's arrest. 

Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday launched a fresh attack on the BJP over NCP leader and Minister Nawab Malik's arrest. Speaking in the Maharashtra Assembly, Thackeray refuted allegations that Malik has connections with underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Instead, Thackeray has questioned the central agencies and asked why they did not act against Malik for so many years.

Moreover, he also slammed Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and claimed that he was "recruited by ED as he gave all the documents to them." Further attacking the BJP, Thackeray stated that the saffron party contested the previous elections in the name of Ram Mandir and further quipped if the next elections will be contested in "in the name of Dawood?"

"You fought last elections in the name of Ram Mandir. Now, are you going to ask for votes in the name of Dawood? Did Obama ask for votes in the name of Laden? If you have guts then kill Dawood, will you?" asked Thackeray 

Speaking on BJP's demand for the resignation of Nawab Malik, Thackeray countered and asked as to why did BJP support former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti who had expressed sympathy for Afzal Guru and Burhan Wani. 

Nawab Malik's judicial custody extended till April 4

Meanwhile, in a key update in the money laundering case, NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's custody has been extended to April 4 by the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court. The custody was extended by the court earlier on Monday. The court has allowed Malik to have a chair, bed and a mattress during his time in judicial custody. However, it has denied the request of Nawab Malik for home food and noted that the court will take this matter in the next hearing.

Nawab Malik arrested 

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik was arrested at 2.45 pm on February 23 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which alleged that he was guilty of an offence punishable under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This came after Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar had allegedly revealed certain facts regarding his sister Haseena Parkar's involvement in usurping high-valued properties of innocent citizens in Mumbai. The ED alleged that one Munira Plumber's prime property in Kurla, the present market value of which is Rs.300 crore, was usurped by the NCP leader through Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd. - a company purportedly owned by his family members. As per the ED, this was done in connivance with Haseena Parkar, her bodyguard Salim Patel and 1993 bomb blasts convict Sardar Shah Wali Khan. 

