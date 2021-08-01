Maharashtra CM Thackeray Says 'language Of Intimidation' Won't Be Tolerated; Targets BJP

Taking a veiled dig at the Opposition BJP on Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said that 'language of intimidation' will not be tolerated by his party and a befitting reply will be given to those speaking it.

His remarks came after BJP legislator Prasad Lad reportedly said that that if needed, the headquarters of Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in central Mumbai, would be demolished. However, he later retracted the remarks and expressed regret that they were 'presented out of context' by the media.

Speaking at the inauguration of the BDD Chawls redevelopment project, Thackeray described his three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance is a 'triple seat' government (NCP and Congress being other constituents).

Recalling a dialogue from Hindi blockbuster Dabangg - 'Thappad se dar nahi lagta (not scared of being slapped)' - the CM said, "Nobody should even talk about slapping us as that person will get such a tight slap in return, that he won't be able to get back on his feet."

Speaking to the beneficiaries of the chawls redevelopment project, Thackeray said, "Marathi culture must be protected in the redeveloped constructions at any cost as the chawls had a historic legacy, where revolutionaries had laid down their lives and also were witness to the Samyukta Maharashtra movement."

Pawar praises Thackeray

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who was also present at the event, said the legacy of BDD Chawls should be protected and the Marathi-speaking people must stay back in the redeveloped houses, which would be given as part of the project being overseen by Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

Pawar also praised Thackeray for efficient handling of the COVID-19 situation and the recent floods in several parts of Maharashtra, caused by torrential rains. State Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said, despite natural calamities, the MVA government had not allowed development work to suffer or stall.