Maharashtra CM Uddhav & Top MVA Ministers To Jet To Delhi On Tuesday To Meet PM Modi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday, with the focus mainly on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

A delegation of Maharashtra government, led by CM Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will meet PM Modi in Delhi on Tuesday. They will hold discussions on a score of issues including the Maratha reservation, OBC reservation and cyclone relief package for the state, said State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil. Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Ashok Chavan and Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte to be a part of the delegation, he added.

Earlier in the day, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that the Maharashtra government was making "all possible efforts" to grant reservation to Marathas without disturbing the existing quotas of other communities. A committee headed by high court judge justice Dilip Bhosale (retired) on Friday recommended in its report that the Maharashtra government file a review petition against the apex court's decision quashing the Maratha quota.

PM Modi to address the Nation on Monday at 5 pm

According to reports, PM Modi will speak on the guidelines that need to be followed as lockdown restrictions are being eased in various states. PM Modi will urge people to maintain the vigil against COVID-19, even as states begin to unlock.

PM Modi's address to the nation comes after several states including Delhi and Maharashtra have begun to unlock on Monday. Maharashtra has registered a steady decline in daily Coronavirus infections and deaths over the past few weeks. The state, which recorded nearly 60 lakh cases to date has seen its active caseload fall from over seven lakhs at the end of April to less than 1.9 lakh on June 6.

On Sunday, state authorities reported 12,557 new infections and 618 deaths - which takes the total number of COVID-related deaths to over one lakh - in the previous 24 hours.

Maharashtra unveils 5-level Unlock plan

The Maharashtra government has announced a five-step unlock plan that came into effect on Monday and sees districts ranked based on weekly positivity rates and oxygen bed occupancies.

Top-ranked districts - with less than 5% positivity rates and in which oxygen bed occupancy rate is less than 25% is allowed to open all activities including restaurants, malls, shops, salons and movie theatres, without restrictions. Districts with a positivity rate in excess of 20% and bed occupancy rates over 75% will be ranked the lowest and will not see any relaxation in restrictions.

CM Thackeray on Sunday said his government was taking a "calculated risk" by relaxing restrictions in certain parts of the state and urged people to continue to follow required protocol.