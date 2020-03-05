At Book Release, CM Uddhav Tells Fadnavis: 'Got This Opportunity Only Because Of You'

Taking a dig at Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday stated that he got an opportunity to speak at his book release function only because of the former. He was indirectly referring to his taking over as the CM with Congress and NCP support only because BJP refused to accept Shiv Sena’s demand for rotational CM. Thackeray taunted Fadnavis further saying that the latter had written the book ‘ArthSankalp Sopya Bhashet’ (Budget explained in simple language) only so that he could understand the budget.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray remarked, “Devendraji, I had never thought in my lifetime that I would have to deliver a speech on such an occasion. I have got this opportunity only because of you. He has written the book ‘Budget in simple language’ only so that I can understand it.”

Uddhav Thackeray takes another jibe

Subsequently, he noted that Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar had expressed a wish that Fadnavis should assume a political role in the national capital. In another jibe, Thackeray suggested that Fadnavis should keep writing books on the budgets presented by Maha Vikas Aghadi government for the next 5-10 years. He contended that his government would move ahead after correcting the mistakes highlighted by Fadnavis.

“Ajit Pawar said that you go to Delhi. I will wish you the best for writing books such as this on our budget for the next 5-10 years. So that we come to know what mistakes we have committed and we will move forward by gradually correcting the mistakes,” Uddhav Thackeray remarked.

Maharashtra government formation

Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation post the Maharashtra Assembly election results, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12, 2019. After this, hectic parlays began in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the state. However, Ajit Pawar's decision to ally with the BJP to form the government on November 23, 2019, stumped the opposition. After the Supreme Court ordered an immediate floor test, Ajit Pawar put in his papers. Then, Devendra Fadnavis too announced his resignation. This was followed by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray taking over as the CM of Maharashtra on November 28, 2019.

