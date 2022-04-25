Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met 80-year-old Shiv Sena worker Chandrabhaga Shinde in Mumbai on Sunday, April 24. Chandrabhaga Shinde is considered to be the face of Shiv Sena's protest against Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband, Ravi Rana, amid the Hanuman Chalisa row. Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray and son Aaditya Thackeray, who is a minister in the Maharashtra government, also marked their presence in the meeting.

A lot of drama unfolded in front of Independent MP Navneet Rana's house in Mumbai after she announced that she will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree'. Following this, Shiv Sena supporters staged a massive protest in front of Rana's house on Saturday. And Chandrabhaga Shinde was one among the Shiv Sena workers who protested outside the residence of the political couple.

Condemning the protest, MP Navneet Rana attacked Uddav Thackeray and alleged, "Maharashtra CM ordered Shiv Sena workers to heckle us. They're breaking the barricades. I'm reiterating that I'll go outside & will chant Hanuman Chalisa at 'Matroshree'. CM only knows how to throw people in jail".

Rana couple sent to judicial custody

Amid the protests from Shiv Sainiks, the Ranas withdrew their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa but were arrested on the charge of creating enmity between different groups. While on Sunday, a Mumbai court rejected the city police's demand for the custody of independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana and remanded the couple in 14-day judicial custody.

Navneet Rana was sent to the Byculla women's jail, while her husband will be sent to the Arthur Road jail, the official said.

On April 29, the MP-MLA couple's application will be heard by the court. The Mumbai Police has asked them to file their say on the bail plea on April 27.

The Rana couple was booked under Sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 135 of the Mumbai Police Act (violation of prohibitory orders of police).

(With ANI input)

(Image: ANI)