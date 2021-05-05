Last Updated:

Maharashtra CM Uddhav 'folds Hands' In Appeal To PM As SC Strikes Down Quota For Marathas

"We will continue our legal fight to get justice for the Maratha community until it is achieved," said CM Uddhav after Supreme Court rejected Maratha quota

Written By
Astha Singh
ANI

ANI


After the Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down the Maharashtra government's law granting reservation to Marathas in getting admissions and government jobs, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has now urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'with folded hands' to intervene in this matter. CM Uddhav claimed that Sambhaji Raje has sought an appointment with PM Modi over the Maratha reservation, but he not been given that appointment yet.

"We urge PM to intervene in this matter and make a law to give reservation to Marathas. Sambhaji Raje is seeking an appointment with PM about the Maratha reservation. Why has he not been given that appointment yet?" said CM Thackeray.

Thackeray termed the Supreme Court's decision to strike down the law as 'unfortunate'. He added that now as per Supreme Court, Maharashtra can't make law on this, only Prime Minister and President can.

"We will continue our legal fight to get justice for the Maratha community until it is achieved", said CM Uddhav.

Supreme Court's Judgment 

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court struck down the reservation in government jobs and educational institutions for the Maratha community brought in by the Maharashtra government in 2018, calling it “unconstitutional”. The SC in its judgment said that there was no valid ground to breach the 50 per cent reservation limit while granting Maratha reservation. The apex court had reserved its verdict last month. 

COVID cases in Maharashtra

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported a total of 86,639 COVID infections with 5,20,024 recoveries and 6003 fatalities. In the last 24 hours, 889 new cases were reported with 11249 recoveries and 98 deaths.

COVID cases in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 3,82,315 new COVID-19 cases, 3,38,439 discharges and 3,780 deaths in the last 24 hours.

  • Total cases: 2,06,65,148
  • Total recoveries: 1,69,51,731
  • Death toll: 2,26,188
  • Active cases: 34,87,229
  • Total vaccination: 16,04,94,188

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: ANI)

