Maharashtra CM Uddhav 'folds Hands' In Appeal To PM As SC Strikes Down Quota For Marathas

After the Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down the Maharashtra government's law granting reservation to Marathas in getting admissions and government jobs, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has now urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'with folded hands' to intervene in this matter. CM Uddhav claimed that Sambhaji Raje has sought an appointment with PM Modi over the Maratha reservation, but he not been given that appointment yet.

"We urge PM to intervene in this matter and make a law to give reservation to Marathas. Sambhaji Raje is seeking an appointment with PM about the Maratha reservation. Why has he not been given that appointment yet?" said CM Thackeray.

Thackeray termed the Supreme Court's decision to strike down the law as 'unfortunate'. He added that now as per Supreme Court, Maharashtra can't make law on this, only Prime Minister and President can.

Unfortunate that SC rejected the law of reservation to Maratha community in Maharashtra. We had unanimously passed a law for the sake of life with self-respect to our Maratha community. Now SC says that Maharashtra can't make law on this, only PM & President can: Maharashtra CM pic.twitter.com/hOLb4tEKrD — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021

"We will continue our legal fight to get justice for the Maratha community until it is achieved", said CM Uddhav.

Supreme Court's Judgment

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court struck down the reservation in government jobs and educational institutions for the Maratha community brought in by the Maharashtra government in 2018, calling it “unconstitutional”. The SC in its judgment said that there was no valid ground to breach the 50 per cent reservation limit while granting Maratha reservation. The apex court had reserved its verdict last month.

