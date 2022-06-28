Maharashtra CM Uddhav Holds Cabinet Meet Amid Crisis; First After Ousting Rebel Ministers

As the tussle for the control of the Shiv Sena Legislative Party continues in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 28 chaired a crucial cabinet meeting at Mantralaya in Mumbai. The CM joined the meet through video conferencing. It was the first meeting cabinet meeting held after he ousted rebel Shiv Sena ministers including Shinde from their portfolios.

This comes after former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday held a 90-minute meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid the instability in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Soon after the state cabinet meeting concluded, Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh addressed the media, and stated, "There is no need to talk about it (Maharashtra political crisis). All our support is intact. One support is in the form of physical presence here. The other support is in the form of electronic media or email."

On the other hand, state Home minister and NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil informed political issues were discussed. Patil further informed that another cabinet meeting was likely to take place on June 29 to discuss pending issues.

It is important to note that on June 27, CM Uddhav Thackeray had allocated the departments of rebel Shiv Sena ministers, including Eknath Shinde, to their other leaders of the Uddhav faction in the cabinet.

Fadnavis holds 90-minute meet with Amit Shah

Earlier in the day, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a 90-minute meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid the instability in the MVA government, a coalition of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. Fadnavis also met party chief JP Nadda.

Fadnavis, who was accompanied by senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, presented a road map ahead of lending support to the Eknath Shinde camp, sources said. However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may not approach the governor regarding the no-confidence motion.

Image: PTI