'Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Doesn't Issue Threats': Shiv Sena Reacts To Guv's Charge

On Wednesday, Shiv Sena denied Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's charge that CM Uddhav Thackeray used "threatening tenor" in his letter. Speaking to the media in Nashik, Sena MP Sanjay Raut cited his long association with his party supremo to stress that the latter cannot issue threats to anyone. Moreover, he questioned the Governor on who was "threatening" him to not approve the state government's list of names for nomination to the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut remarked, "I know the Governor. And I also know the state's CM. I know the Governor for many years. I have had good relations with him even before he came to Maharashtra. I met him at a function yesterday and we chatted for 10-20 minutes. Who can threaten Maharashtra's Governor? For what? All those who know Uddhav Thackeray- he is the kind of person who issues threats?"

He added, "It was our wish that the state Assembly should get a Speaker. 11 months have elapsed. The Governor feels that I will not approve the 12 names recommended by us for nomination to the Legislative Council. He talked about the Constitution. So, he should immediately approve our list of 12 members. On whose threat is he not doing so?"

MVA-Koshyari tussle continues

Thackeray had written to the Maharashtra Governor on 27 December seeking his approval to conduct the election of the Assembly Speaker, a post which has been vacant since 4 February when Nana Patole resigned to become the Maharashtra Congress president. In response, Koshyari contended that the holding of this election appears prima facie unconstitutional as the rules had been amended to allow open vote instead of secret ballot. Expressing pain at the alleged "intemperate tone" of Thackeray's letter, he argued that it had belittled and denigrated the constitutional office of the Governor.