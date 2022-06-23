In a big setback to Uddhav Thackeray, sources revealed that only 16 out of 56 Shiv Sena MLAs are supporting the Maharashtra CM as of Thursday morning. This implies that the Eknath Shinde-led camp has more than 37 legislators thereby ensuring that they can't be disqualified. The list of loyal MLAs includes Ministers Aaditya Thackeray and Uday Samant, Legislative Party leader Ajay Choudhari and Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu.

Here is the list of MLAs backing Uddhav Thackeray:

Aaditya Thackeray Chimamrao Patil Rahul Patil Santosh Bangar Vaibhav Naik Sunil Raut Ravindra Waikar Sunil Prabhu Dilip Lande Prakash Phaterpekar Sanjay Potnis Ajay Chaudhary Kailas Patil Bhaskar Jadhav Rajan Salvi Uday Samant

Maharashtra political crisis

In a massive political development on Tuesday, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and multiple other party MLAs went incommunicado and went to the Le Meridian hotel in Surat. This came in the wake of several Sena MLAs cross-voting for BJP in the MLC polls. Subsequently, Shinde was replaced as the Legislative Party leader by MLA Ajay Choudhari- an indication that the Sena is unwilling to accept any demands of the rebels. While Shiv Sena secretary Milind Narvekar and party MLC Ravindra Phatak met Shinde seeking a truce, the latter reportedly insisted that the party should ally with BJP once again.

The problem compounded for the MVA as the rebel MLAs moved further away to Guwahati in the wee hours of Wednesday. Though rumour mills were abuzz that the MVA government will recommend the dissolution of the Assembly, no such proposal was discussed in the Cabinet meeting held later in the day. Meanwhile, 34 MLAs signed a resolution retaining Shinde as the Legislative Party leader and appointed Bharat Gogawale as the new Sena chief whip.