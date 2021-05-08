Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Thanks PM Modi For Cooperation In Fight Against COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enhanced the efforts to fight the COVID-19 situation by personally taking note from states reporting a high number of cases. On Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray called the Prime Minister and thanked him for the assistance from Central Government. The Prime Minister also praised the state's efforts against the COVID-19 fight. PM Modi ensured CM Thackeray that the state is fighting very well against the second wave.

The Chief Minister additionally requested more strength in terms of oxygen for Maharashtra and informed about various measures. The Chief Minister also spoke about how the state government is planning to fight the third wave. The Prime Minister and the Union Government have been guiding Maharashtra in the Corona War from the very beginning and it is being put to good use by the State Government. The Chief Minister also thanked the Prime Minister for accepting some of Maharashtra's suggestions.

Earlier there were reports that the Chief Minister has requested a separate COVID act for Maharashtra. Prime Minister had also spoken to the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren and prior to that, he had also contacted the CM of Sikkim, Manipur, Tripura, and Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also appreciated Kerala Chief Minister for reducing vaccine wastage. PM is also scheduled to deliver a virtual address at the India-EU summit on Saturday. Although more details regarding the conversation are awaited, it is clear that the Prime Minister has started to look after the crisis on a high level.

Maharashtra COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 54,022 fresh cases of COVID-19 taking the state's tally to 4,996,758. A total of 898 people died in the last 24 hours and the toll has now climbed to 74,413. On the positive side, Mumbai has seen a drop in cases with less than 8000 cases getting recorded however the city has a high active caseload. Currently, Maharashtra has 654,788 active Covid-19 cases. The districts of Pune and Nagpur are the wors-effected when it comes to active caseload with 120,512 and 61,680 active COVID-19 cases. Maharashtra is one of the worst-effected states of India which has reported a large number of cases as well as deaths.