Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray To Chair 2 Crucial COVID-19 Review Meetings On July 7

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray will chair two crucial meetings via video conferencing with District Collectors, Divisional Commissioner and the COVID-19 task force. While the district collectors have been asked to meet at 12:30 pm today, the COVID task force would be briefed at 7 pm.

Action will be taken against people who are responsible for this. Those who were administered vaccine through this will be inoculated once again after medical examination and doctors' advice: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on fake vaccination scam in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/odGMeYDlN5 — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2021

This meeting would be conducted to review the current situation of the pandemic in the state of Maharashtra and to shed light on the COVID-19 management which the state has lacked drastically, owing to the highest number of active cases in India which stands at 117,575 and a staggering 6,088,841 confirmed cases with 122,724 deaths.

However, Uddhav Thackeray found it safe to refute all the accusations and responded, "We will not play politics which plays with lives of people. Let the opposition say whatever they want to."

Fake Vaccination Scams in Maharashtra

With the highest Covid casualties in a state, it was a matter of shame and concern when the CM of Maharashtra addressed the issue to the media. He projected ideas and focused on the primary aim that was to find out what kind of vaccine was registered to the public. Following which a penal action would be initiated against the ones involved in this heinous crime.

For instance, the Hiranandani Vaccination Scam in Kandivali took place on May 30. After that, other few instances like the Aaditya Colege scam in Borivali and the Tips Industries in Andheri came to light

BMC's point of view

The BMC said in a statement that fake vaccinations camps were conducted without their permission or agreement with any hospital. It was clear that the suspects also got the vaccine in an unauthorized manner. It was even clearer that the entire vaccination was done illegally.

"Further it has been revealed that the suspects were vaccinated without seeking any permission from the corporation or without signing an agreement with any hospital," BMC addressed in its statement.

The months of April and May saw the surge of the second wave of the pandemic where Pune, would always tend to run into a shortage of vaccines. However, the Union Health minister recently announced that a total of 12 crore doses of Covid vaccines would be made available in July to the country.



Image Credit - Twitter (Uddhav Thackeray)