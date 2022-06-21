Following a big blow to the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra after BJP succeeded in winning five out of 10 seats in the state legislative council polls, Independent MLA Ravi Rana stressed that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray disappointed his MLAs. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Rana said Uddhav is paying the price for his 'Kattappa' move as he chose Congress by leaving the BJP.

"These MLAs got elected in the name of Modi ji. Shiv Sena then betrayed BJP. There will be a big earthquake in Maharashtra Politics in the coming days. All those angry MLAs will support BJP", Ravi Rana told Republic.

After alleged cross-voting in MLC polls, Maharashtra chief minister has called an emergency meeting on Tuesday. Ten Shiv Sena 'rebel' MLAs, including state minister Eknath Shinde, are in Gujarat and all of them are unreachable. Shiv Sena 'rebel' MLAs on Tuesday morning at around 2 am reached the resort in Surat. It is learned that Eknath Shinde is likely to address the media at 2 pm claiming the support of 20 'rebel' MLAs.

The Independent MLA said, "Uddhav Thackeray will pay for his mistakes. He acted like 'Kattappa' by leaving the BJP and joining Congress".

"He (Uddhav) is a failed Chief Minister who didn't work during the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic, never visited any district or village, and disappointed his MLAs. He completely forgot Bal Thackeray's vision and is now following Congress's political agenda", Ravi Rana alleged.

MLC elections

On Monday amid cross-voting by MLAs believed to be on the government side, five candidates of Maharashtra's ruling alliance and five of the BJP got elected to the Legislative Council. After the setback in the recently held Rajya Sabha election, where the Shiv Sena candidate was defeated, the contest for the 10th seat was a prestige battle for the state's ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi.

